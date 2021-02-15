Lehigh Valley Health Network to acquire Coordinated Health

 

Lehigh Valley Health Network said Monday it is lighting the Valley red for Heart Month.

LVHN said Lehigh Valley Heart Institute is partnering with organizations in Allentown in the effort to raise awareness for heart disease and the importance of heart health. 

City Center Investment Corp., Allentown Parking Authority, and the County of Lehigh will be illuminating several structures red in its effort to raise awareness through the end of February:

Two City Center, Allentown

Three City Center, Allentown

Five City Center, Allentown

Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Allentown

The Spiral Deck, Allentown

LVHN said Wind Creek Bethlehem illuminated the furnaces at SteelStacks red in the first half of the month. 

