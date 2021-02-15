Lehigh Valley Health Network said Monday it is lighting the Valley red for Heart Month.
LVHN said Lehigh Valley Heart Institute is partnering with organizations in Allentown in the effort to raise awareness for heart disease and the importance of heart health.
City Center Investment Corp., Allentown Parking Authority, and the County of Lehigh will be illuminating several structures red in its effort to raise awareness through the end of February:
Two City Center, Allentown
Three City Center, Allentown
Five City Center, Allentown
Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Allentown
The Spiral Deck, Allentown
LVHN said Wind Creek Bethlehem illuminated the furnaces at SteelStacks red in the first half of the month.