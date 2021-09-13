BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Officials marked the opening of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg’s Level II adult trauma center Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the hospital’s new helipad.
The center officially began operations Sept. 1, according to a news release from Lehigh Valley Health Network.
The accreditation was approved by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation, the accrediting body for trauma centers in Pennsylvania, on July 16, 2021 and was effective Sept. 1.
A Level II adult trauma center provides multidisciplinary treatment and specialized resources for trauma patients but doesn’t require the research and surgical residency programs of a Level I adult trauma center, the highest trauma center level in Pennsylvania. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest is a Level I adult trauma center.
In addition to LVH–Muhlenberg and LVH–Cedar Crest, LVHN’s other accredited trauma centers are LVH–Pocono (Level III) and LVH–Hazleton (Level IV).
LVH–Muhlenberg features a newly constructed helipad and dedicated trauma resuscitation rooms. It offers the following around the clock:
In-house trauma surgeon coverage
In-house operating room availability and anesthesia coverage
Neurosurgical coverage with LVH–Muhlenberg dedicated providers
Orthopedic trauma coverage
Expanded surgical subspecialty services including plastic and hand surgery
“Bringing a Level II trauma center to LVH–Muhlenberg, in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, means more trauma patients can get high-level care closer to home,” said Bob Begliomini, LVH–Muhlenberg President and Senior Vice President of Operations for LVHN. “It took planning, commitment and drive to meet exacting standards and show we could consistently operate under those standards.”
“Trauma is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for those under 45. It comes without warning and swift, expert medical attention is critical to saving lives,” said Joseph Stirparo, MD, trauma chief at LVH–Muhlenberg. “As medical professionals, as healers, we’re up to that task.”