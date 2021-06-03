Lehigh Valley Health Network has named two new people to its executive leadership team.
John Pierro is the health network's new executive vice president and chief operating officer, as of May 31, LVHN said in a news release.
He previously worked as Steward Health Care's regional chief operating officer of the north division. He will now oversee LVHN's hospitals and ambulatory locations, and lead the facilities and construction team.
Liv Vesely will serve as LVHN's new senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer, starting June 7.
Vesely comes from Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, where she served as president and chief advancement officer.
“During our national search, we looked for health care leaders with the knowledge to further the work we have been doing to give people convenient access to care, an unsurpassed experience when they are at LVHN, and health care value,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, president and CEO of LVHN. “John and Liv have that skill set, and their personal values perfectly align with our health network’s values. We are excited to welcome them to the LVHN family.”