WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Adults who don't want to get those main COVID vaccines have a new option.

Lehigh Valley Health Network is now giving out Novavax shots at the vaccine clinic on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.

Novavax is a two-dose primary series and is given at least three weeks apart but can be given up to eight weeks apart if necessary.

The vaccine uses different technology than the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Doctors say Novavax shots are good for people who have an allergy to the mRNA component in the other vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine is not indicated for use as a booster and is only available for those who have not received a previous COVID-19 vaccine.

LVHN recommends making appointments but says walk-ins are accepted.

For information on vaccines and clinics, people can visit LVHN's website.