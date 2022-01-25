Like many companies across the county, LVHN's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Lynn Turner says the health network is looking to attract experienced employees back into the workforce.
"It's been a tough two years with COVID and certainly that has impacted our workforce," Turner said.
"You'll find many organizations are offering sign-on bonuses and they vary of course to stay competitive and to get new staff into the organization. That's what health care organizations need to do."
LVHN's specific approach - a $30,000 incentive for experienced nurses. She says the network is offering the sign on-bonus until Valentine's Day. Current employees that refer nurses will receive a $10,000 bonus as well.
"One of the ways to attract more people to the field is increasing compensation," said DeSales University Business Professor Christopher Cocozza.
Cocozza says the incentives being offered right now are crucial, but also long overdue.
"I do think these pay raises are good, I think encouraging people to move into important industries or important jobs like nursing or healthcare is important, perhaps these people working on the front lines are due raises," Cocozza said.
Compensation is just one factor. Turner says LVHN offers competitive medical and pension programs as well as paid time off.
She says the health network also works with employees to understand what's most important to them.