LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network said Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children six months old and older.
Families can now schedule Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for children age six months to four years by appointment only at specific vaccine clinics, according to a news release from LVHN.
LVHN is offering the shots after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for this age group on Friday, June 17, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed it on Saturday, June 18.
“Vaccines for children in this age group have been proven to help prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection and severe illness,” says J. Nathan Hagstrom, MD, Chief of Pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. “While children are less likely to be severely affected by COVID-19 than individuals in other age groups, some become very ill and need to be hospitalized. These latest vaccines allow us to protect some of our youngest children and keep them on track for a happy and healthy childhood.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series is a three-shot regimen, with each dose being one-tenth the dose of the vaccine given to adults. Children receiving the vaccine series are given the first two doses three weeks apart and a third at least two months later.
Upcoming vaccine clinics
LVHN will be hosting two sets of appointment-only vaccine clinics for this specific age group at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–MacArthur Road.
During these clinics, children can receive their first, second or third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinics have been scheduled in a way that allows children who attend all three dates in a set to complete their full vaccine series:
First Clinic Set (8 a.m.-12 p.m.)
Saturday, June 25
Saturday, July 16
Saturday, Sept. 10
Second Clinic Set (3 p.m.-7 p.m.)
Tuesday, June 28
Tuesday, July 19
Tuesday, September 13
There are two ways to schedule appointments at the clinics:
1. Go to MyLVHN, the health network’s patient portal. You will need proxy access to your child’s MyLVHN account to schedule through the patient portal. If you do not have proxy access, please contact your child’s health care provider. If your child does not have an LVHN provider, please call 888-402-LVHN (5846).
2. Call LVHN's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). It is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The vaccines for this age group will also be available at most Lehigh Valley Physician Group Pediatrics practices in the coming weeks if your child cannot attend some or all the clinic dates in either set listed above.
Common side effects
Most side effects reported in this younger age group are mild and resolve completely within two days. They include:
· Chills
· Decreased appetite
· Drowsiness
· Irritability
· Fever
· Headache
· Muscle aches
· Nausea or vomiting
· Pain, swelling and/or redness at the injection site
It’s completely normal for your child to experience these side effects, but if you have any questions, it is best to reach out to your child’s pediatrician for support.
For more vaccination information, people can visit LVHN's website.