ALLENTOWN, Pa. - COVID-19 booster shots are being made available for vaccinated immunocompromised individuals in the Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) is accepting appointment requests for fourth dose booster shots for people who meet the criteria.
LVHN reports, people who received a third dose (an additional primary dose) of their mRNA vaccine can schedule to have a COVID-19 booster five months after their last shot.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the booster dose is intended to help enhance or restore protection against COVID-19 which may have decreased over time.
How to schedule:
Go to MyLVHN, the health network’s patient portal: Sign In Sign Up.
Call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).
LVHN has vaccine locations throughout the region.