S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network's free, drive-thru flu shot clinic is back again this year.

One will be held at Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township on Saturday, Nov. 5. The other one will be at the health network's Hecktown Oaks campus in Lower Nazareth Township on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Each clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the 25th year that LVHN is putting on the drive-thru clinics.