Lehigh Valley Health Network said Tuesday it is opening two new vaccination clinics and will host two more mass vaccination events.
LVHN said it will be transitioning the LVH–Cedar Crest and LVH–Muhlenberg clinics to two new, larger locations in the Lehigh Valley.
LVHN is opening a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former A.C. Moore store at 2633 MacArthur Blvd. in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. LVHN is also opening a clinic at Northampton Crossings shopping center in the former Sears Appliance and Hardware store at 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway in Palmer Township, Northampton County.
Both locations open April 12 and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only.
LVHN said it will also be holding two mass vaccination drive-through events at Pocono Raceway and Dorney Park. The health network says the events will deliver a total of 7,000 first doses.
The first will be held at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, on Wednesday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. LVHN expects to administer 3,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at the raceway.
LVHN plans to vaccinate 4,000 people with their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in South Whitehall Township on Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both drive-through vaccination events are for people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine at all LVHN drive-through clinics and vaccination sites.
In addition to these locations, vaccine appointments continue to be available at LVH–Pocono, LVH–Hazleton and LVH–Schuylkill.
To schedule an appointment for any LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event including drive-through clinics, people in Phase 1A can sign in to MyLVHN, the health network’s patient portal. People can also schedule an appointment by calling LVHN's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).