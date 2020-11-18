As the new cases of COVID-19 continue to break records daily, Dr. Beth Careyva, the Vice Chair of Clinical Programs in Family Medicine for LVHN, says the symptoms to look out for haven't changed.
"Still very much focused on fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and of course there's other signs that we've seen like sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches, diarrhea, but those are really common," Careyva said.
And since those symptoms can also mean other illnesses, Careyva says if you're experiencing any of those symptoms, call your doctor, or "if they don't have a primary care physician, then they can access our express care centers and do a video from home," Careyva said.
From there a doctor will help you decide if you need a COVID-19 test, and if you're positive you'll need to quarantine at once. But, before you get to that point, Careyva says there are a couple things you'll want to have on hand ahead of time in case you come down with it.
"Fluids are really important, making sure that people stay well hydrated and I think it's also good for most people to have some Tylenol on hand to take," Careyva said.
While it's good to be prepared, it's even more important to avoid getting the virus altogether through masks and social distancing.
"This does not have to be inevitable by any means," Careyva said.
She also says keeping your holiday gatherings to close family will also help a lot.