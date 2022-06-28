Site of proposed medical center hospital on Hunter Pocono Peterbilt trucks

The site of Hunter Pocono Peterbuilt trucks is where a developer is proposing a neighborhood hospital and three-story medical office building.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network appears to be shifting gears on plans for a new hospital in the Poconos.

The health network wants to open a one-story hospital and three-story medical office building off of Route 611 in Pocono Township, said a spokesperson for LVHN on Tuesday.

The facilities would take over the current site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt, which is moving to Stroudsburg.

A developer submitted sketch plans for the project at 1328 Golden Slipper Road at Pocono Township's planning commission meeting Monday night. It was not yet known at that meeting who the hospital tenant would be.

LVHN had plans in 2017 for a new hospital, to be called Pocono West, along Route 715 in the Tannersville area, but that hasn't happened yet. The LVHN spokesperson said Tuesday that plan may not come to fruition at that location, which is just a few miles from the Peterbilt site.

The newest plans would be just the third hospital in Monroe County, joining St. Luke's Hospital's Monroe campus in Stroud Township, and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.

