S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The tents and drive thru lanes are set up for a mass vaccination site at Dorney Park. It's not the first time Lehigh Valley Health Network has used the site for mass vaccinations, but administering the COVID vaccine will be different.
Only people 75 and older will be available to receive the vaccine, and the plan is to administer 1,000 doses.
"The highest priority for all of us right now is ensuring that we have sufficient, equitable, and quick distribution of our vaccine," Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
Wolf knows the state is lagging behind in vaccinating residents. He says there is a long way to go to get the four million people in group 1-A vaccinated.
"We have received about 1.5 million vaccines and since it is a two shot cycle that means we have enough for basically 750,000 Pennsylvanians," Wolf said.
"We're in discussions with the state all the time about why we need the amount of vaccine that we have. We have said on several occasions to the state that we plan to do mass vaccination and we need so much vaccine available to us to do those kind of efforts," said Dr. Alex Benjamin with LVHN.
Wolf says he is now working with the Biden administration to get more vaccine. Until the commonwealth can get more vaccine from the feds, LVHN will make sure they get the vaccine to those most vulnerable to the virus.
"We are trying to minimize any kind of waste because of how scarce the vaccine is," Benjamin said.