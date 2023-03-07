Lehigh Valley Health Network says a ransomware gang has shared patient information on the dark web.

The health system says the group that attacked its software system in February posted to the dark web photos of LVHN cancer patients and personal documents.

LVHN said three "clinically appropriate" photos of patients receiving treatment were shared, and as were seven documents with patient information.

"This unconscionable criminal act takes advantage of patients receiving cancer treatment, and LVHN condemns this despicable behavior," LVHN said in a statement Tuesday.

LVHN said it will provide notices as required to those whose information was involved.

The health network had said in February that the group, believed to be "BlackCat," a ransomware gang with ties to Russia, hacked into a physician's office in Lackawanna County.

LVHN said it refused to pay the ransom.

The health system says the attack has not disrupted operations.