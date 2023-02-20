Lehigh Valley Health Network says it has been the target of a cyberattack.

A ransomware gang, known as BlackCat, with ties to Russia, attacked the network supporting a physician practice in Lackawanna County, according to a statement from LVHN's president and CEO, Brian Nester.

LVHN is still investigating the scope of the attack, but said as of Monday, it has not disrupted LVHN's operations and all facilities are operating normally.

The health network detected unauthorized activity in its IT system on Feb. 6.

Initial investigation shows the attack involved a computer system used for patient images for radiation oncology treatment, LVHN said. BlackCat demanded a ransom payment, but LVHN refused to pay.

The investigation into the attack and information involved is ongoing, and LVHN said it will give notices to patients as required.

Read LVHN's full statement below:

"Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) has been the target of a cybersecurity attack by a ransomware gang, known as BlackCat, which has been associated with Russia. As of today, the attack has not disrupted LVHN’s operations. Based on our initial analysis, the attack was on the network supporting one physician practice located in Lackawanna County. We take this very seriously and protecting the data security and privacy of our patients, physicians and staff is critical.

"On February 6, LVHN detected unauthorized activity within our IT system. Our Technology team identified the unauthorized activity, and we immediately launched an investigation, engaged leading cybersecurity firms and experts, and notified law enforcement. We are continuing to work with our experts to investigate the scope of the incident and as of today, we continue to operate normally.

"Although our investigation is ongoing, as of today, our initial analysis shows that the incident involved a computer system used for clinically appropriate patient images for radiation oncology treatment and other sensitive information. BlackCat demanded a ransom payment, but LVHN refused to pay this criminal enterprise. We understand that BlackCat has targeted other organizations in the academic and healthcare sectors.

"We are continuing to work closely with our cybersecurity experts to evaluate the information involved and will provide notices to individuals as required as soon as possible. Attacks like this are reprehensible and we are dedicating appropriate resources to respond to this incident."