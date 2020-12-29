Lehigh Valley Health Network will provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public for free when public shipments become available.
LVHN President and CEO Brian Nester made the announcement Tuesday.
“We believe it is essential that all citizens have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and cost should not be a barrier,” Nester said. “We will offer this vaccine free of charge to the community so we can help ensure everyone can receive this protective shot to help end the pandemic.”
LVHN has vaccinated about 8,000 front-line staff, according to a news release from the health network. The network continues to vaccinate other health care workers. LVHN received an additional 9,000 doses Tuesday and will use them to vaccinate community caregivers, EMS and others.
The network said it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in the coming months when supplies are made available for mass vaccination.
Currently, two COVID-19 vaccines have been given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, one from Pfizer/BioNTech and the other from Moderna. Additional vaccine candidates are in various stages of review.