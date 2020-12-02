Lehigh Valley Health Network is reflecting on 2020, and it's a year no one in the healthcare industry will soon forget.
LVHN held its annual meeting Wednesday night.
President and CEO Dr. Brian Nester praised all of the frontline caregivers for their exceptional work through the pandemic. He weaved the story of 59-year-old Lata Annayya into his year in review, describing how nurses and doctors refused to give up on her throughout her fight with COVID-19.
Lata spent 40 days on a ventilator and received care from hundreds of health care professionals.
"When Lata arrived for evaluation, she was near death. She required ECMO emergently and she was placed on ECMO the same day she arrived to our hospital. It's a lung outside your body. If a COVID patient is on ECMO, it is an extraordinary life-saving measure," said Dr. Rita Pechulis, associate chief of critical care medicine at LVHN.
Lata has since made a full recovery. She credits the staff who went the extra mile to help her.
"I wish there was a better word than heroes. I would call them warriors on the front line of this battle, I would say I'm in your debt forever. It's a debt that I could never, never, never think of repaying. I'm filled with gratitude," Lata said.
LVHN officials say they want people to know hospitals are clean and safe. They say members of the staff are ready to help.