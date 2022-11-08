Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his proposal for a health center for county employees would provide great care and cut costs.

It would be run by Integrity Health of New Jersey, creating some competition for the region's two big health chains, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.

That is one of objections raised by county council, the legislative body of the county: Does an area served by two huge health systems need to bring in another provider?

On Monday, St. Luke's expressed interest in the concept of a clinic for county employees: "St. Luke's is open to the possibility and interested in learning more."

LVHN was less specific, but pointed to its recent investment in a hospital in the county as proof of its commitment to care. The hospital network provided a statement Tuesday.

"We continue to increase access to LVHN care and services throughout the region so people can receive care where they live. This expansion includes Northampton County with one example being the opening of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township more than a year ago, as well as other services that include health centers, ExpressCARE and more. We will continue to provide the highest qualify care close to home to give access to all those who need it," the statement said.

The clinic proposed by McClure would have limited hours, probably 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It would be an option for county employees and their dependents, not a requirement, and it would not provide all medical services. The center would focus on services such as primary care, a pharmacy, behavioral health, X-rays, immunizations and physical therapy.

There would be no co-pays, and employees could stay with their current physicians and use their county health coverage to see specialists for services not provided by Integrity Health.

"Our employees are going to love it," McClure said Monday, and he projected millions of dollars in savings. Those savings will depend on how many employees use the center.

McClure said LVHN and St. Luke's have contacted the county about the plan, but he added that the two big networks would not provide the kind of care Integrity would. Integrity runs similar clinics, which it calls "partnership health centers," for school districts and counties, including Somerset County in New Jersey.

The estimated start-up cost of an employee health center would be about $2.5 million, and Integrity Health would be paid $800,000 annually to run the center. The potential site of the center, which would be in leased space, has not been disclosed.

County council, which approves budget items and passes ordinances, remains a potential roadblock to having a health center for just employees. Members have cited potential costs and the financial risk of entering the health field.

McClure contends the employees will use the center, taxpayers will save money, and the county needs to find ways to fight off future increases in health coverage.

"I'm not quite sure what council's reticence derives from," the county executive said Monday.