Three local health care systems said Monday they will make getting vaccinated a requirement for their employees.
St. Luke’s University Health Network, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network said their organizations will shortly introduce policies that will require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The new policies will also apply to everyone who works or conducts business within the health care organizations.
“Our health care systems continue to combat the ongoing COVID-19 virus and are committed to the safety of every patient in our care and every colleague on our team,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, LVHN; Rick Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, SLUHN, and Michael Spigel, PT, MHA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation.
“Being vaccinated is essential to save lives and finally end this pandemic,” the health system CEOs said.
Since December 2020, more than 349 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the organizations said.
Serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination, the organizations said.
Current data does not identify any safety concerns for pregnant women who were vaccinated against COVID-19 or for their unborn child.