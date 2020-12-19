LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Local hospitals are wasting no time in providing the new Pfizer vaccinations to their staff and colleagues.
Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced Friday on their Facebook page that nearly 1,000 employees have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccinations came one day after a UPS truck delivered the first dose of Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccination to area hospitals.
LVHN front-line nurse Chantal Branco received the first treatment through Emergency Use Authorization.
"There is definitely an element of stress relief," Branco said. "I am really excited, kind of the one good thing that's happening to us this week."
St. Luke's plans to vaccinate 2,000 of their health care workers by the end of the weekend to prepare for an even larger shipment of vaccines next week.
“I received my shot on Thursday,” states St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Medical & Academic Affairs, Jeffrey Jahre, MD. “It felt no different than any other vaccine, and I strongly encourage everyone who can to receive this vaccine. It will help end this pandemic.”
The hospital says that nurses will be able to administer 6 shots every ten minutes.
Employee vaccination clinics will open at St. Luke’s additional eight campuses in the coming days – a sign that community access to the vaccine may not be that far away.