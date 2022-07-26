Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Several hospitals in our area are among the best in the state.

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest was ranked #7 in Pennsylvania on the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 list of top hospitals.

St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and Reading Hospital were part of a three-way tie for #8.

The list also breaks down the rankings by region.

Lehigh Valley Hospital took the top spot for the Allentown area, with St. Luke's coming in second.

The annual list evaluates about 4,500 hospitals across the nation, with the goal of helping patients decide where to go for care and procedures.

