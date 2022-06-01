Lehigh Valley Health Network said a man who survived a "widow-maker" heart attack at a local golf course got a big surprise Wednesday.
Rick Henrick received passes to the 19th Hole festival area at the 42nd U.S. Senior Open Championship, according to a news release from LVHN. The championship is coming up later this month at Saucon Valley Country Club.
Henrick received passes for June 21, the first day the public can attend the event. June 21 and 22 are slated for practice rounds for the pros. The pass includes gallery access to the course. He also received a chance to play Saucon Valley’s Weyhill Course that day with three other golfers of his choosing. The U.S. Senior Open Championship will be played on Saucon Valley’s Old Course.
LVHN is the presenting sponsor of the 19th Hole, and Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital is sponsoring the Junior Experience Tent.
Henrick suffered a heart attack at Brookside Country Club last fall. LVHN said the automated external defibrillator at the club, a quick response from club employees, and the nearby Macungie Ambulance Corps to expert care at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest contributed to saving Henrick’s life.
After cutting his round short last Sept. 15 because he wasn’t feeling well, his heart stopped in the club’s parking lot when a “widow-maker” heart attack struck, according to LVHN. Henrick’s left anterior descending artery was totally blocked, which caused his cardiac arrest. A cardiac arrest caused by a heart attack involving this blood vessel is commonly referred to as a “widow-maker” because of the high mortality rate, especially in cardiac arrest that occurs outside the hospital.
The survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than 10%, so Henrick was lucky, LVHN said.
LVHN says the active 66-year-old trucking company sales director from North Catasauqua is back at work, back on the course and back to living life.
Shailendra Singh, MD, Co-Director of Interventional Vascular Cardiology at Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, said acutely critical cases such as Henrick’s are always a team effort, with everyone doing their part to save a life.
“It’s an incredible honor and privilege to be a part of this team. I am extremely proud of all our first responders, doctors, nurses and staff for their continued dedication and hard work in caring for our community,” Singh said.
Before being surprised with the U.S. Senior Open Championship gifts, Henrick shared a round of golf with Paul Heffner, his friend of nearly 50 years, Singh and Brookside Head Professional David Fields. Fields was one of those who worked to revive Henrick after Henrick’s heart attack. Heffner was golfing with him that day.