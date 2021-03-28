SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to host another mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-through event at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.
The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31, from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
LVHN said that as of Sunday afternoon, there were appointments available. There are also vaccination appointments open for sessions at other locations, LVHN said.
During Wednesday's event at Dorney Park, LVHN expects to vaccinate 4,000 people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered for free.
To schedule an appointment for the drive-through clinic or any other LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event, people in Phase 1A can sign in to MyLVHN.
You also can schedule an appointment by calling the LVHN COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). Lehigh Valley Health Network wants remind patients that due to large demand and call volume, you may be on hold.