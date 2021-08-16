Lehigh Valley Health Network said Monday it is ready to provide a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to people whose immunity is moderately or severely weakened by certain health conditions or medications.
LVHN says registration is encouraged, though walk-ins will be accepted. Registration can be completed through the MyLVHN patient portal, at LVHN.org/vaccines or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The hotline is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be offered at all LVHN hospital-based clinics and stand-alone locations like those in Whitehall and Palmer townships.
The Food and Drug Administration late Thursday recommended third shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised patients, those with weakened immune systems. On Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with its guidance, formalizing the approval for a third shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The FDA and CDC recommend a third vaccine shot for those with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others. More information can be found at the CDC's website.
There was no additional shot guidance for those who are immunocompromised and received the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those people should consult their physician.
“We were awaiting the FDA announcement and are ready to assist the medically vulnerable residents of the communities we serve with a third COVID-19 vaccine shot,” said Alex Benjamin, MD, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer, LVHN.
“Along with encouraging those eligible immunocompromised patients to get a third shot, we urge the unvaccinated to also get their shots to protect against COVID-19, including those living with immunocompromised patients. This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we urge everyone who hasn’t yet rolled up their sleeves to do so. It’s the right thing to do to help protect yourself and those around you and help end this pandemic.”
LVHN said it has administered more than 418,000 COVID-19 vaccination shots since vaccines became available in December 2020.
Third shot recipients will receive the same vaccine as their previous two COVID-19 shots, when feasible. The FDA recommends waiting at least 28 days after the second shot to receive the third dose. Since the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that currently has FDA Emergency Use Authorization for those 12-17, that vaccine is the only one currently available for immunocompromised youth.
While proof of an immunocompromised medical condition is not required to get a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, LVHN will require those requesting the shot to attest they meet the criteria for being immunocompromised.