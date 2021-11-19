Lehigh Valley Health Network will begin administering booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 18 and older on Monday, Nov. 22, after emergency use authorization was issued this week by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Based on the authorization, the Pfizer and Moderna boosters can be given at least six months after completion of the initial two-shot series.
Those seeking booster shots should bring their vaccine cards to the vaccine clinic so the cards can be updated, according to a news release from LVHN.
Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are already available to those 65 and older, people 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, people 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions and people 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
Appointments will be required for anyone who would like COVID-19 booster shots and can be made through MyLVHN, the health network's patient portal, or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The hotline is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
When making an appointment through MyLVHN, users will need to open the menu, select “COVID-19 Vaccine and 3rd Dose Scheduling.” Once that opens, select “COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters.” The first set of questions is for those who may be immunocompromised. If you are not immunocompromised, select “No” and then “Continue.” The next question will ask if you are 18 or older and have completed your primary vaccine series based upon CDC criteria. If the answer is yes, select “Yes” to schedule your vaccine booster.
In addition to authorizing the boosters for all adults, the FDA and CDC allow mixing and matching COVID-19 boosters, meaning a booster shot does not have to be from the same manufacturer as the original vaccination series. LVHN says patients should check with their doctor before requesting their booster dose from a different manufacturer.
LVHN says booster shots have been shown to extend the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and prevent severe illness, hospitalization and even death. The pandemic has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the U.S., and nearly all current COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths are among those unvaccinated.
For information on vaccines and clinics, people can visit LVHN.org/vaccines. Information on third vaccine shots or boosters can be found at LVHN.org/booster.