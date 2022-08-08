Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Monday it will be closing its Northampton Crossings (Palmer) shopping center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but will open a new location for shots about two miles away at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks.

The last day for shots at the Northampton Crossings clinic, located in the former Sears Hardware space, is Aug. 19, according to a news release from LVHN.

Starting Aug. 25, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at LVH–Hecktown Oaks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of each month. Vaccines will be administered in the ground floor conference room. LVHN says those arriving for shots should use the main entrance and follow the signs to the conference room.

Vaccine appointments are required. Appointments can be scheduled through MyLVHN or by calling the LVHN COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).

“The decision to close the Northampton Crossings location in Lower Nazareth Township near Routes 248 and 33 was made because of decreased use by the public,” said Laura Williams, program coordinator, LVHN Infection Control. “Moving to LVH–Hecktown Oaks retains a convenient location for people in the area to get the COVID-19 vaccinations they need.”

LVHN has several other COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the region in Whitehall, Hazleton, Pottsville and East Stroudsburg. A drive-through clinic, operated in conjunction with Northampton County, is located at LVH Rehabilitation Services, 3100 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem Township, near William Penn Highway and Route 33.

People can visit LVHN's website for more information on vaccines.