LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced more construction plans for the new hospital in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County.
A second phase of construction will expand Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks, which is currently being built.
“Initiating a second phase of construction while we already have crews at the site provides significant savings and is overall more efficient," said Bob Begliomini, president of LVH-Muhlenberg and LVH-Hecktown Oaks.
The second phase will add 95,000 square feet, a four-story bed tower and a helipad, LVHN said in a news release.
The hospital overall is being built with COVID-19 safety in mind, officials said. It will include HEPA filters and UV lights, an HVAC system to control and eliminate bacteria, bacteria-resistant flooring and Plexiglas dividers at registration areas.
The hospital is set to open in summer 2021, with the expansion completed by fall 2021.