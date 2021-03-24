coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network has scheduled its first mass vaccination clinic in Northampton County.

The drive-thru clinic is set for Saturday at Northampton Community College, LVHN said in a news release Tuesday.

The health network plans to administer 3,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to people in Pennsylvania's Phase 1A of the distribution plan.

All appointments are already filled for the event, LVHN said. 

After Wednesday's clinic at Dorney Park, LVHN will have vaccinated 15,600 people through mass vaccination drive-thru clinics since January, the network said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.