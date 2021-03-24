BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network has scheduled its first mass vaccination clinic in Northampton County.
The drive-thru clinic is set for Saturday at Northampton Community College, LVHN said in a news release Tuesday.
The health network plans to administer 3,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to people in Pennsylvania's Phase 1A of the distribution plan.
All appointments are already filled for the event, LVHN said.
After Wednesday's clinic at Dorney Park, LVHN will have vaccinated 15,600 people through mass vaccination drive-thru clinics since January, the network said.