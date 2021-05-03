Lehigh Valley Health Network will soon begin accepting walk-ins without an appointment at all COVID-19 vaccine locations.
On Wednesday, May 5, LVHN will begin accepting walk-ins without an appointment for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 16 and older at all COVID-19 vaccine locations. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated.
Those who already received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will receive the second Moderna dose at these sites. COVID-19 vaccinations provided by LVHN are free. Pfizer vaccine has emergency use authorization for people ages 16 and older, while Moderna has EUA for people ages 18 and older.
People looking to get vaccinated can visit one of these locations with or without an appointment:
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Northampton Crossings
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Pocono
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Hazleton
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–Schuylkill
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic–MacArthur Road
In addition to these vaccination clinics, LVHN will hold a mass vaccination drive-through event on Wednesday, May 12 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On this date, LVHN expects to administer 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine for free to everyone 18 and older.
People can make an appointment to get a vaccine by going to the LVHN website or through MyLVHN. People can also call LVHN's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).
LVHN is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.