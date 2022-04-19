ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Da Vinci Science Center is teaming up with Lehigh Valley Health Network for a new exhibit.

Da Vinci officials announced Tuesday that LVHN will be the title sponsor of the "My Body" exhibit.

It will be in the new center being built at the PPL Pavilion in downtown Allentown. The exhibit will be a larger-than-life immersive human body experience.

Visitors can walk through a model of the body, explore how it works, and learn how to keep it healthy.

The new science center is set to open in spring of 2024.

