ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network and Universal Health Services announced plans Monday to construct a new 144-bed behavioral health hospital in the Lehigh Valley.

The proposed new joint-venture facility will be located on Macada Road in Hanover Township, across from the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg campus, according to a joint news release from LVHN and UHS.

Groundbreaking for the new 97,000-square-foot facility will be held in spring 2024 with an expected opening in fall 2025.

The new facility will be operated by the joint venture and will create more than 300 full-time jobs, including nurses, clinicians, therapists, technicians and administrative staff, according to the news release.

LVHN provides inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, including extensive tele-psychiatry programs. Demand for services has increased rapidly in recent years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for inpatient psychiatric capacity for all populations in the region, according to the news release.

UHS is a provider of health care with more than 300 facilities. UHS behavioral health facilities located in Pennsylvania (Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Fairmount Behavioral Health System, Foundations Behavioral Health, Friends Hospital, Horsham Clinic, KeyStone Center, Roxbury Treatment Center, The Meadows Psychiatric Center, and Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, a joint venture with Penn Medicine) provide mental health care services.

LVHN said it selected UHS as its partner because of its long-standing commitment to patient- and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes and proven track record of partnering with community-based entities.

"The scarcity of mental health resources is a major national issue that is hitting us hard, right here in the Lehigh Valley,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, LVHN.

“The need for a variety of behavioral health programs and services is far outpacing regional capacity, and those needs are only growing. As the region’s leading health care provider, LVHN has for decades implemented initiatives and worked with others to address this ongoing need, which includes the largest inpatient behavioral health service in the region on the current LVH–Muhlenberg campus. This new facility across the street will nearly triple the number of inpatient beds available to the Lehigh Valley. With the announcement of this new partnership, LVHN is taking a positive step forward on our journey to expand access to care for those suffering with mental and behavioral health issues.”

"We are excited to partner with LVHN on the construction of this new facility that will incorporate the latest innovative evidence-based care elements for maximum patient safety and clinical outcomes," said Matt Peterson, President, Behavioral Health Division, UHS. "LVHN is an outstanding provider of critically needed services in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region. Our missions are aligned, and we share a commitment to expand access to compassionate care and treatment for all populations in the region."