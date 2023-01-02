ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus.

The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as "Baby Girl" Garala.

She was not due until January 4th, but she decided to come a few days early just in time for the very beginning of 2023.

Mom and dad are Shraddha Patel and Pavan Garala of Allentown.

They say they are looking forward to being able to celebrate both her birthday and New Year’s every January 1st.