ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Thursday night the appointment of a new medical director of the John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center, or CAC.

In a statement, LVHN said that Dr. Sarah Kleinle officially started her new role at CAC earlier this month after a "nearly year-long national search."

Kleinle will lead the team of physicians responsible for performing medical evaluations for children who are referred to the CAC, LVHN stated.

Kleinle replaces Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen, who several families allege misdiagnosed children and falsely accused dozens of parents of abusing their children. In some cases, those children were taken from their parents.

3:32 Families allege LVHN doctor wrongfully accused them of child abuse At an emotional Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting, dozens of families who say they were affected by alleged "medical kidnapping" spoke out.

In its statement Thursday, LVHN acknowledged Esernio-Jenssen's many years of service and said she will continue to provide care on a part-time basis in other network locations.

Also Thursday, parents who said their children were diagnosed incorrectly and in some cases taken from them, and people supporting those parents, addressed Northampton County Council for more than two hours.

Parents, supporters bring complaints about LVHN to Northampton County Council Northampton County Council does not have oversight over the operations of LVHN, but it spent more than two hours listening to allegations about the health network.