L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Another Lehigh Valley Health Network hospital is officially a trauma center.

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks received Level IV Trauma Center accreditation, effective Tuesday, the health network said.

Level IV Trauma Centers provide enhanced care to injured patients in the emergency room, and focus on stabilizing and quickly transferring them to higher-level centers if needed, LVHN said.

Hecktown Oaks, in Lower Nazareth Township, is the fifth LVHN hospital to receive trauma center accreditation.

Cedar Crest is adult level I and pediatric level II, Muhlenberg is level II, Pocono is level III and Hazleton is level IV.