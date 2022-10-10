WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting.
LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was among the reasons why commissioners did not vote to move ahead the plan.
"It's the conditional uses in the future for phase two where there's too many unknowns," said board President Joseph J. Marx Jr. when asked why he voted to deny the current planning of the hospital's development.
LVHN representatives fielded concerns about the project from the community during an Oct. 3 workshop meeting, went back to the drawing board, then proposed their updates Monday night.
Scott Pidcock, principal of The Pidcock Company — the firm handling the engineering and land planning of the development — said the hospital would offer neighborhood improvements. Those proposed include a Mechanicsville Road bypass to deflect traffic to the north, new and enhanced intersection signalization, two new pedestrian crosswalks, a campus pedestrian path, an added landscape buffer and a preserved tree line.
Currently, the land in question is zoned for 154 residential lots using two existing roadway connections — something Pidcock says will do nothing but exacerbate current traffic problems.
"The only solution to the traffic on Mechanicsville Road is the bypass," he said, and as of now, the only plans to introduce such a bypass are being offered by LVHN.
"The reality is that we already have access to care," said Jody Missmer, a Whitehall resident. "You keep telling us we do not."
"We need taxed space, and people are leaving," she continued. "This is not a win for us as a township."
Even though there were concerns expressed Monday night, some residents would prefer the hospital over new homes in their neighborhood.
Resident Beth Quigley argues she is not for 154 homes being put in her backyard.
"LVHN will never shoot off fireworks," Quigley said. "There will be no barking dogs, no large parties, and also what I haven't heard anyone mention is the increased burden on the school system that these 154 homes will cause."
In response, board Vice President Philip J. Ginder was quick to rebuttal that the school district can handle another 600 students from kindergarten through grade 12.
"Until I'm satisfied and I'm confident that all the unknowns are going to be beneficial to Whitehall Township, I cannot consciously vote to move this forward, and that's coming from the heart," Marx said.