HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Rushing to catch a flight? You may also catch the soothing sounds of carolers bringing holiday joy and alleviating travel stress at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Hopping on a plane can be a pretty stressful experience any time of the year. It can be a little extra stressful during the holidays. Musicians and singers from area high schools are performing at Lehigh Valley International Airport to help alleviate the stress.

Imagine this: you're rushing through the airport, loaded down with suitcases, bags, coats, all during the holiday rush.

"You've got kids running around, you've got families and groups coming through the airport," Colin Riccobon, Director of Public and Government Relations with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said. "And it's a stressful time."

Just as you come up the escalator, all of a sudden, you hear singing. That was exactly what travelers found in the Wilfred M. "Wiley" Post, Jr. Departure Concourse Friday afternoon: Freedom High School students caroling.

It's all part of the Festival of Trees and Concert Series at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

"Around the holidays, there's always a palpable energy in the terminal," Riccobon said. "People are off to see family and friends and you can feel the energy go up and the stress go up."

The airport has been alleviating stress with holiday music for more than 20 years running now.

"People stop," Riccobon said. "And people just take that one minute to take a breath after getting through TSA and on their way to their gates. And you can see the smiles on their faces."

Freedom High School senior Edwin Feijol was part of the choir serenading travelers on Friday.

"We're used to people just coming in sitting down, you know, they're like, expecting music to be here," Feijol said. "But like, for here, it's like, people come in, they're surprised and they see this. And I think that most people enjoy that."

Freedom High School's Vocal Music Director Jennifer Volpato says her students sing to many groups around this time of year. But it's the first time her high school students have gotten to do the airport.

"People are definitely in a hurry, but it's fun to even see the people who are in a hurry," Volpato said. "Take a moment to stop and say hey, alright, and then keep going."

And the travelers appreciated the free entertainment.

"Of course, traveling can become a very stressful time of the year," Chris Ghatas, who was coming from Harrisburg and traveling to Florida, said. "So going through and seeing people in a joyful spirit, it definitely lessened that mood and made it very fun."

All in all, 12 Lehigh Valley schools will perform at the airport through Dec. 21.

The schedule and information for the performances is as follows:

Represented by their bands and chorale groups, 12 schools from the Lehigh Valley are scheduled to perform during the Annual Holiday Concert Series in the Main Terminal and the Wilfred M. "Wiley" Post, Jr. Departure Concourse from Monday, December 12 through Wednesday, December 21.

Dec. 16 – 8 a.m. - Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Guitar Ensemble

1 p.m. - Freedom High School Les Chanteurs Vocal Group

Dec. 19 – 8 a.m. - Nitschmann Middle School String Ensemble and Chorus

1 p.m. - Emmaus High School Aca Bella & Fermata Nowhere

Dec. 20 – 11:30 a.m. – Salisbury High School Descant Get Enough

1 p.m. – Dieruff High School Select Choir

6 p.m. – Slatington Elementary School Concert Band

Dec. 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Freedom High School Concert Band

11 a.m. – Easton Area Middle School 6th gr. Ensemble / 7th-8th gr. Chamber Strings