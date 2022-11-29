Lehigh Valley International Airport is getting back to pre-COVID-19 traffic levels and preparing for growth.



Big changes may not come next year, according to the head of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, but groundwork is being laid for the future.



"We're still working on the recovery (from the pandemic)," LNAA Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said Tuesday. "We know that business travel is lagging and 2023 is still a rebuilding and recovery year for air carriers."



Stoudt said the airport will probably not add significant services next year, but LVIA is on its way back to being self-sustaining after relying on federal aid during the pandemic, when travel restrictions slashed traffic.



Now, LVIA is approaching 2019 traffic numbers, Colin Riccobon, director of public and government relations, said. The airport uses 2019 as a pre-pandemic benchmark year.



Cargo shipments hit a record in October, Stoudt said, with almost 26 million pounds passing through the airport. That is a 14% increase over last October.



The airport served 78,534 passengers in October, marking the sixth straight month with the highest traffic level in the last 10 years. Passenger traffic is driven largely by Allegiant, the discount airline that serves Sunbelt locations.



There were some lingering effects of the pandemic, even in personnel policies, Riccobon said. The surging cargo and passenger traffic that puts LVIA on the road to self-sufficiency also allows the airport to focus on its employees.



"When things were lean, one of the things we really had to look at was cutting back on travel and training," Stoudt said. "We're investing in staff now."



The airport's big project remains on schedule, he said. An expanded Transportation Security Administration checkpoint and terminal connector is due for completion in the second quarter of 2023. The multi-million-dollar project will speed up the flow of passengers through the airport and help LVIA make a case to airlines for more service.



"There have been supply issues, like any project, but we stayed on schedule," Stoudt said.



"Once the connector is done, the airport will be more attractive to airlines," he said. "It gives us the capacity to grow, with new carriers or expanding service" from airlines already serving LVIA.



Also Tuesday, the authority's board of governors approved a $41 million budget for 2023, about $5.7 million ahead of this year's spending plan.



"We're still dealing with challenges with the economy," Stoudt said. "Our expenses have increased just like everybody else's."



The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority operates LVIA, Braden Airpark in Forks Township and Queen City Airport in Allentown.



Also Tuesday, the authority discussed the potential for a skydiving business to operate out of Braden. The business was not identified. Riccobon said more details may be available in about a month.