HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport is celebrating its new service for passengers traveling out West.

Allegiant Air's first-ever, non-stop flight to Denver took off from Hanover Township Thursday.

Before the passengers boarded, airport and airline workers cut the ribbon at the gate, and the plane passed beneath a ceremonial water arch before taking off.

Officials say this is the airport's farthest flight west in nearly 20 years.

"Listen, it's not been since the early 2000s that we had service west of the Mississippi. Getting west is something that's been on our radar for a long time, and it's finally here," said Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Stoudt.

The new flights to and from Denver will operate twice weekly.

Flight times and fares can be found on Allegiant's website.