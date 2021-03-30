HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport has chosen a Virginia-based company to plan and develop facilities to handle the growing flow of air cargo.
The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority board voted unanimously Tuesday for Aviation Facilities Company Management LLC (AFCO) to prepare a plan to deal with expanding demand for cargo shipments. The authority oversees the operations of LVIA, the Queen City Airport and Braden Airpark.
Cargo operations at LVIA started to jump in 2016, when 126 million pounds were processed, more than double the previous year's total. Last year, the airport processed more than 210 million pounds of cargo as shipments increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The airport doesn't have adequate buildings to handle the cargo," authority Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said after the board meeting Tuesday. AFCO will review LVIA's needs for facilities to process cargo, along with areas for space for trucks to park and unload. New facilities will be built on undeveloped land at the airfield.
"This partnership will increase the ability of cargo carriers to serve the growing demand in our region," Stoudt said. AFCO has managed projects in several airports, including Baltimore-Washington, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Luton in London. The Dulles, Virginia-based firm is owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AFCO has nine months to come back to the airport authority with a master plan for LNAA to review.
Stoudt also told the LNAA board Tuesday that after a year of the pandemic, he sees positive signs for travel in advance of the busy summer season. Last year, airline travel plummeted after business shutdowns were imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
"Right now, we're up about 5% based on early data for March, Stoudt said.
"What we're hearing is again, increased inquiries and bookings and travel arrangements," he said. "We're also seeing that uptick now in the numbers of travelers here and nationally. Overall, the signs are positive."
The airport posted a loss of $670,000 year-to-date through February, but that was about $420,000 better than forecast.
"We're talking about negative (income) numbers, but it's to be expected," said Todd Quann, LNAA's director of finance and administration. Revenue in February exceeded expectations. The airport's summer season will help boost the bottom line, Stoudt said, as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19.
The authority's board of governors also approved a preliminary financing plan for LVIA's terminal connector project. The authority will borrow about $23 million, $15 million of that over 25 years and $8 million to be repaid as soon as federal grants for the expansion come in.
The connector project will separate inbound from outbound passengers and create more space for security checkpoints, streamlining the flow of people through LVIA. Final financing terms will be set later.
The LNAA board of governors also approved the acceptance of about $3.5 million in federal grants to help LVIA, airport concessions, and the Queen City Airport pay for pandemic expenses.
The board will next meet April 27 for its reorganization meeting.