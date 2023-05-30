HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport may add a hotel with as many as 120 rooms, airport staff said Tuesday.

The hotel, potentially a Courtyard by Marriott, would be as high as four stories, said Darren Betters, director of business development for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. The authority operates LVIA, Braden Airpark in Forks Township and the Queen City Airport in Allentown.

The issue of whether the airport has sufficient emergency staff to handle a hotel was raised.

"At this point, I don't see a need for additional staffing," Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the authority, told the LNAA Board of Governors.

Stoudt said the airport could be helped by nearby emergency services.

Board member Bob Brooks said it would be "irresponsible" to allow a facility to go up "thinking other people are going to cover us for free."

Board Chairman John Hayes asked Stoudt to provide more information in August on emergency coverage.

