The Lehigh Valley International Airport continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of both traffic and income.



In September, 68,531 passengers went through the airport, 2.5% percent more than in the same month in 2019. The airport uses 2019 as a benchmark because COVID-19 reduced its numbers in 2020.



Year-to-date traffic through September is 693,189, with just over half of it coming from one airline: Allegiant. The Las Vegas-based airline, traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol ALGT, flies to seven Sun Belt locations and Nashville, Tennessee, from the Lehigh Valley.



Net income in September was $192,000, much better than the loss anticipated in the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority's budget, which took a conservative approach.



"Last year there was a lot of uncertainty and our recovery has come a lot faster than we expected," Todd Quann, the authority's director of finance and administration, told the board of governors at a meeting Tuesday. The airport authority operates LVIA, Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.



Quann said LVIA has recovered faster from the pandemic than peer airports such as the facilities in Harrisburg, Trenton, Wilkes-Barre and Atlantic City.



The board also approved a new contract for its firefighters' union.



Board Chairman John Hayes thanked the workers, saying their efforts "help make us the best airport in the area."



Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the authority, said he expects "an uptick" in cargo traffic at the end of the year.