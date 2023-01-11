A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration is causing flight issues across the U.S. Wednesday morning, and officials say it could affect travelers the rest of the day.

The FAA said departures resumed around 9 a.m. ET after an overnight computer outage.

A spokesperson for Lehigh Valley International Airport said two flights were delayed, but there will likely be a trickle down effect for people traveling later in the day.

Authorities say anyone traveling Wednesday should check their flight status with their airline.

Hundreds of flights across the country have been canceled.

The FAA was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System, and authorities are not yet sure what caused the outage.