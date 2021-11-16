HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport is expecting a lot more movement this holiday season.
Nationwide, Thanksgiving flights are up 78 percent from last year, and more than 3 percent higher than 2019, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights, which tracks airline data.
"As for this holiday season, there's a lot of anticipation that there are going to be people traveling because last year maybe they were unable to go see family and friends over the holiday season," said Colin Riccobon, director of public and government relations for Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
Riccobon says the airport traffic rebounded this summer, and keeps getting busier.
"Experts predicted sort of a slow return. That is not what has happened, so airlines are continuing to find a way to ramp back because they didn't have a lot of time," Riccobon said.
And that demand, partnered with less staff, means you may need more patience.
LVIA is recommending you come at least two hours before your flight.
"It's important for passengers to continue to stay engaged with their travel plans, whether that's checking the website or checking with their airline," Riccobon said.
Allegiant, which uses LVIA as a permanent base, just had its stock upgraded to "buy" from Goldman Sachs, and has one of the fastest recoveries in the airline industry.
LVIA says they haven't seen a significant amount of delays or cancellations, yet.
But, if you're flying to a larger hub, you might want to double check.
"At this point we don't feel some of the effects other airports across the country are feeling, but obviously this is uncharted territory for aviation and airports and air travel," Riccobon said.
The mask mandate for airports and airplanes is in effect until Jan. 18.