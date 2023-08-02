HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport's construction projects are getting another financial boost.

Pennsylvania is investing $1.6 million into the airport to continue the construction of a northside parallel taxiway, PennDOT announced Wednesday. The taxiway will allow access to the expanding cargo development on the north side of the airport.

The announcement comes days after Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Lehigh County airport to unveil a new, expanded $35 million terminal.

The new funding is part of $10 million being awarded to public use airports for improvements and development.

Ten projects statewide will be funded, including two in Bucks County -- a new fuel farm at Doylestown Airport and repaving and resealing at Quakertown Airport.