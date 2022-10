HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport is making more upgrades.

The airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County will upgrade its passenger boarding bridges thanks to $850,000 in the state budget, according to a news release.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola secured the funding as part of the 2022-23 budget, the airport said.

Most of the eight air bridges, which connect the airport terminal to the airplane, are more than 25 years old, said the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.