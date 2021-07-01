Lehigh Valley International Airport

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A federal grant is helping Lehigh Valley International Airport fix up its runways.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $7.9 million grant to the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which runs LVIA, said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania.

The money is for taxiway construction and runway rehabilitation at the airport, Casey said.

"The funding will enable the airport to maintain its standard of safety and make improvements in infrastructure, which will help to bolster the Lehigh Valley’s economy," Casey said in a statement.

The airport is also working on a $29 million expansion project to increase inbound and outbound passenger flow and improve efficiency.

