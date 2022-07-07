HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Will it be clear skies ahead for LVIA?
Passenger numbers are up, and the airport just got a big gift from Washington that'll help give future passengers a lot more elbow room.
The $5-million announcement stems from the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and will go towards the airport's terminal expansion.
This comes at a time when LVIA had its busiest May since 2004 and is only off by 2% from pre-pandemic levels.
In 2023, LVIA passengers will pass through an expanded terminal. This will create more room for fliers and equipment, and will double TSA lines from two two to four, increasing the number of hourly passengers screened from 300 to 600 in peak times.
"So certainly in the peak times in the morning, when we have a lot of outbound flights, really making sure people can get through the TSA checkpoint quickly," said Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Thomas Stoudt.
This comes at a time when airports nationally are seeing delays, cancellations, and a lack of pilots.
9,000 flights were canceled across the country during the busy Juneteenth holiday. Over July 4th airports saw 1800 flight cancellations. However, the head of United Airlines warned of more issues due to the lack of air traffic controllers.
Back at LVIA work continues and Stoudt says the airport is mostly insulated from those nationwide issues, especially with pilots. He says many live locally and start and end their day here in the Lehigh Valley.
Early 2023 is when the connecter is set to be finished. The airport is looking to secure around $1 million in additional funding to finish the project.