HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport is preparing for another busy summer travel season.

The airport is sending out travel tips for those planning to catch a flight.

If you are traveling with children, double-check their carry-on bags for any prohibited items. And, remember that boarding begins 30 to 45 minutes prior to departure.

Officials say to give yourself extra time to get through the TSA checkpoint.

LVIA will be hosting TSA pre-check open enrollment from July 3 to July 7.

Applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of $78.

TSA pre-check is valid for five years and gets you through security more quickly.