HANOVER TWP., Pa. - On Thursday, local and state leaders gathered at Lehigh Valley International Airport for the official groundbreaking of a new infrastructure project.
"Today is an amazing day, a couple of years in the making," said Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority.
The $29-million project will include adding a new terminal connector, putting the TSA security checkpoint at the same level as ticketing, and create more screening lanes.
"The four lanes of screening will now exist at the ticketing level. So as you move through the facility, from ticketing to gate, there's really one level change, one level escalator ride," Stoudt said, adding that the new layout will also shorten the walking route.
It will also include new screening equipment, improving efficiency and upgrading safety. The project will also separate inbound and outbound passenger flow.
About half the cost is expected to be covered by the airport authority. The rest will come from federal and state dollars.
"Folks from the Senate, House, Democrats, Republicans, county officials all came together to be able to move this very important project forward," said Rep. Peter Schweyer (D).
The project will employ about 100 people and 15 TSA agents once completed.
LVIA says travelers shouldn't notice any disruptions or changes while work is ongoing.
Stoudt says the expansion project should poise the airport to add more services.
"More domestic flights, maybe more frequencies of existing services. That's really what we want to look at. We continue to have great conversations with our airline providers," Stoudt said.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.