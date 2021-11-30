The Lehigh Valley International Airport is bouncing back from a decline in traffic during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the authority that runs three regional airports said Tuesday.
"We're starting to close in on where we were a few years back," Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said during a board meeting. In October, passenger traffic was down 7% versus October 2019, and so far, November numbers are down just 3% over the same month two years ago. The year 2019 is used for comparisons because passenger traffic plummeted in 2020 as pandemic restrictions went into place.
The authority's board of governors approved a 2022 budget that projects revenue of $32 million and net income of $2 million for the year. Federal pandemic-aid funding helped balance the budget, Stoudt said. In addition to LVIA, the authority runs the Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.
A little more than half of the airport staff are known to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Stoudt said, in response to a question from board member Dawn Godshall. Stoudt said there is no vaccine requirement or mandate, though financial incentives have been offered, and employees are encouraged to get the shots.
"As of right now, we are at 51.5% of our employees who have reported being vaccinated," he said in a telephone interview after the meeting. Some employees choose not to provide that information, so that vaccination rate could be higher, Stoudt said.
Board Chairman Matt Tuerk, the mayor-elect of Allentown, would like to see everybody get the shots.
"Please get vaccinated," Tuerk said. "You're flirting with death by not getting vaccinated."
Stoudt said LVIA is always in conversations with airlines about adding routes, but he said "2022 is not going to be a year of expansion in new routes" as the carriers continue to recover from the pandemic-related decline in passenger traffic.
He added that 2021 has been a tough year for airport workers.
"It's definitely been challenging for the staff. The market is changing around us," he said. "We need to fill positions and that continues to be difficult," but Stoudt added that retention of current staff has been good.
