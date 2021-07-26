HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport is launching a new website feature to enhance accessibility and inclusion.
Airport officials say by providing a customer-friendly resource of Recite Me they hope to reduce the stress of air travel.
“Effective and inclusive communications are critical to support those who encounter online access barriers. By providing personalized assistance online through Recite Me assistive technology, everyone has the ability to research flights and book other vital travel arrangements in a way that best works for them”, Ross Linnett, CEO, Recite Me.
The Recite Me toolbar can be accessed by selecting “Accessibility & Language” located in the lower left-hand corner of FlyABE.com. The assistive toolbar provides text to speech functionality, fully customizable styling features, reading support aids and a translation tool with over 100 languages, including 35 text-to-speech voices and many other features.
“Ease and convenience is the cornerstone of choosing ABE, and that extends beyond the terminal. Recite Me customizes the travel experience. It’s an invaluable resource that gives everyone options for reading or understanding online content that might have made using the airport overwhelming,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA).
Recite Me is available on mobile and desktop devices.